Banakacherla project hits roadblock as Central panel returns the proposal

VIJAYAWADA: The Central Environment Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) for River Valley and Hydroelectric Projects has declined approval for Andhra Pradesh’s Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP), citing legal and environmental issues.

The decision was taken after its 33rd meeting on June 17, 2025. and communicated to the State on Monday (June 30).

The committee has returned the PBLP proposal to Andhra Pradesh for clarification, underscoring the need for compliance with tribunal rulings and interstate agreements.

Chaired by G K Chakrapani, the EAC emphasized that any clearance would require a review of the 1980 Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal (GWDT) verdict and consultations with the Central Water Commission (CWC).

Sources told TNIE that the water resources department is discussing the issue at length and would respond at the earliest.

It should be noted here that in his recent media conference, Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu expressed confidence that PBLP would get the nod for environmental clearance.

The PBLP, proposed by Andhra Pradesh’s Water Resource Department, sought Terms of Reference (TOR) for a 376-km canal system to transfer 200 TMC of floodwater from Polavaram Dam to Banakacherla Regulator across eight districts: East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, Krishna, NTR, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Nandyal.