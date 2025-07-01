Cockroach in laddu; Srisailam EO denies claim

KURNOOL: The Srisailam temple authorities have strongly refuted the recent allegation that a cockroach was found in a laddu prasadam, calling it a deliberate attempt to malign the temple’s reputation.

The controversy erupted on Sunday after K Saras Chandra, a devotee from Kavali in Nellore district, claimed he discovered a cockroach in a laddu purchased from the temple’s official counter and lodged a formal complaint.

Temple Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao responded swiftly, stating that all prasadams are prepared under ISO 22000-certified hygiene protocols. “From boondi frying in ghee to packaging, every step is monitored through CCTV to ensure cleanliness,” he said, ruling out the possibility of contamination.