Cockroach in laddu; Srisailam EO denies claim

KURNOOL: The Srisailam temple authorities have strongly refuted the recent allegation that a cockroach was found in a laddu prasadam, calling it a deliberate attempt to malign the temple’s reputation.
The controversy erupted on Sunday after K Saras Chandra, a devotee from Kavali in Nellore district, claimed he discovered a cockroach in a laddu purchased from the temple’s official counter and lodged a formal complaint.
Temple Executive Officer M Srinivasa Rao responded swiftly, stating that all prasadams are prepared under ISO 22000-certified hygiene protocols. “From boondi frying in ghee to packaging, every step is monitored through CCTV to ensure cleanliness,” he said, ruling out the possibility of contamination.
Upon reviewing surveillance footage, officials concluded the laddu was tampered with after purchase. The EO reported to the State government that a locust—not a cockroach—was intentionally inserted into the laddu and the scene staged for social media circulation. The temple has filed a police complaint, and Circle Inspector G Prasada Rao confirmed a formal investigation is underway
The State government has taken the matter seriously, ordering strict action against those attempting to defame religious institutions. “Attempts to provoke unrest around temples will be dealt with firmly,” said an official.
The temple also recalled a similar allegation in 2024 involving pulihora prasadam, which was dismissed after an internal inquiry.
The EO urged devotees to approach temple authorities directly with genuine concerns and not fall for misinformation. Meanwhile, the YSR Congress Party politicised the issue, tweeting, “Is this the level of negligence in sacred prasadam preparation? Chandrababu, Pawan — where is the accountability?” adding a political dimension to the controversy.