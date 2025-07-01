Expelled YSRCP MLC appears for inquiry

VIZIANAGARAM: YSRCP-expelled leader and MLC Indukuri Raghu Raju once again appeared before Legislative Council Chairman Koyye Moshenu Raju on Monday in connection with a fresh disqualification petition filed by party whip Palavalasa Vikranth. The petition alleges defection and accuses Raju of defying the party whip during the Governor’s address in the council.
Raghu Raju was earlier disqualified by the chairman for anti-party activities. However, the High Court overturned the decision, stating it violated legal norms and principles of natural justice. The court restored his membership and directed the tribunal to conduct a fair hearing, considering Raju’s explanation.
The council chairman, acting on the court’s directions, resumed inquiry proceedings. Both Raju and Vikranth appeared before him along with their legal representatives.
Raghu Raju, a Kshatriya leader from the Srungavarapukota Assembly segment, was nominated as an MLC under the Vizianagaram local authorities’ quota by YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in 2022.
However, he distanced himself from party affairs following a fallout with local MLA Kadubandi Srinivasarao during the 2024 elections. His wife, vice-MPP Sudha Rani, formally joined the TDP shortly before polling, while Raju himself stayed away from the YSRCP campaign.
On the grounds of alleged defection, the chairman had served four notices based on a complaint filed by whip Vikranth. Relying on submitted evidence, the chairman initially ordered his disqualification, which prompted Raju to move to the High Court.
In the interim, the Election Commission had issued a fresh notification for the vacant MLC seat, but later paused the process after the court’s intervention.
Following the HC’s directive, whip Vikranth lodged a new complaint reiterating the defection charge.
Speaking to TNIE, MLC Raghu Raju said, “I attended the inquiry and submitted a detailed response to the allegations. I trust the chairman and the legal process. This is purely political vendetta, but I’m confident justice will prevail—either here or in court.”