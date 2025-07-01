Former MLC PVN Madhav set to be Andhra Pradesh BJP president

VIJAYAWADA: Former MLC Pokala Vamsi Nagendra Madhav, popularly known as PVN Madhav, is all set to take over as the new State President of the Andhra Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with the official announcement expected shortly.

Madhav is the lone contender for the post, having filed five sets of nominations on Monday, each representing the five BJP organisational regions in 26 districts of the state.

With the blessings of High Command, BC leader Madhav , who is currently serving as the State General Secretary, filed his nomination. He previously held the position of BJP Floor Leader in Legislative Council and has a strong background in RSS and BJYM, and is the son of senior BJP leader and late Chalapathi Rao, who served as an MLC twice.

The nomination process began with the scrutiny of the voter list comprising the State Council members eligible to vote in the presidential election. With no other nominations filed, Madhav’s election is expected to be unanimous.

The nomination process was overseen by Karnataka MP PC Mohan, who has been appointed as the election observer, and RS member Paka Venkata Satyanarayana, who served as the election officer.