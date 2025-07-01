Guntur Municipal Corporation standing committee clears key proposals for city development

GUNTUR: Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Mayor Kovelamudi Ravindra on Monday assured that necessary measures will be taken to advance the city’s development and ensure basic amenities reach every citizen.

He made these remarks during the GMC Standing Committee meeting held at the Council Hall. The Council approved 35 questions and 105 preambles and proposals, paving the way for various infrastructure and development projects across all wards. Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu, MLC Chandragiri Yesuratnam, MLAs Mohammed Naseer and Galla Madhavi, Deputy Mayor Shaik Sajila, corporators, and other officials were present.

Corporators raised several civic concerns, including drinking water supply, the status of ongoing roadworks, taxation on billboards, and new water supply initiatives. Mayor Ravindra stressed the urgent need to complete all road widening projects to alleviate traffic congestion.

A two-minute silence was observed in memory of the victims of the recent Ahmedabad plane crash and former corporator Karasani Samrajyam.

The Mayor and Commissioner warned of strict action against anyone obstructing public services.

The GMC said APCOS workers allegedly found turning off streetlights intentionally would be removed if the issue persisted beyond 24 hours.