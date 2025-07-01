I will strive to make BJP a force to reckon with in Andhra Pradesh, vows BJP president Madhav

VIJAYAWADA: In a grand and festive gathering at SS Convention Centre in Vijayawada on Tuesday, former MLC and State general secretary PVN Madhav was officially declared the new State president of Bharatiya Janata Party. The announcement was made by Karnataka MP and BJP National Council member PC Mohan, who acted as the election observer.

Lauding the party’s democratic tradition, Mohan said, “Whether it is the national or State president, the BJP follows a transparent and participatory election process. Unlike the Congress, where leadership is imposed, we value the voice of our leaders and cadre.”

Outgoing State president Daggubati Purandeswari congratulated Madhav, and ceremoniously handed over the responsibility.

“Madhav’s father Chalapathi Rao stood firm for the party during tough times, even facing jail during the Emergency. Now, Madhav continues that legacy with commitment,” she said.

Union Minister Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma hailed the leadership transition, and emphasised Madhav’s grassroots connection. “He is the son of a true BJP stalwart, and has grown on his merit. He must now focus on empowering the cadre, and preparing for the local body polls,” Varma said.

MLA Sujana Chowdary said, “Madhav grew up observing the BJP’s principles. With Purandeswari’s foundation, and now under Madhav’s leadership, we aim to push the party to the forefront by 2029.”

MLC Somu Veerraju said, “There is no dynastic politics in the BJP. Madhav has proven himself as a capable leader, following in his father’s footsteps. His independent voice will strengthen the party.”

Rajya Sabha MP R Krishnaiah urged the cadre to spread the BJP’s ideology under Madhav’s guidance. MP CM Ramesh stressed that BJP workers deserve fair representation in alliance decisions, and expressed confidence in Madhav’s ability to raise such issues.

As the newly elected State president, Madhav reflected emotionally on his lifelong association with the BJP.

“Our family is intertwined with the BJP. I was born during the Emergency, I have seen the struggle firsthand. This is not just a position, it’s a responsibility to make the BJP an unstoppable force in Andhra Pradesh,” Madhav said.