Jal Shakti reviews water schemes implementation in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: A delegation from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, comprising Shri Kiran Kumar Karlapu and Reshma Pillai, visited Guntur district on Monday to review the progress of centrally sponsored water-related schemes.
A review meeting was held at the Mini Sankaran Hall in the Collectorate, involving officials from various departments, including District Water Management Agency (DWMA), rural water supply, groundwater, agriculture, irrigation, and municipal bodies of Guntur, Tenali, Ponnur, and Mangalagiri.
Key schemes reviewed included the Jal Jeevan Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), and minor irrigation initiatives.
The delegation appreciated the quality and speed of implementation in the district but flagged delays in uploading photographs of completed works on official portals, which they said hampers online monitoring.
They urged departments to ensure timely digital documentation for effective evaluation and transparency. The officials also called for a unified water conservation strategy to be prepared by each department for sustainable resource management.
Later, the delegation inspected the progress of AMRUT scheme works in Guntur city.
DWMA Project Director Shankar and several senior officials attended the review.