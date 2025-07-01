Jal Shakti reviews water schemes implementation in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: A delegation from the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, comprising Shri Kiran Kumar Karlapu and Reshma Pillai, visited Guntur district on Monday to review the progress of centrally sponsored water-related schemes.

A review meeting was held at the Mini Sankaran Hall in the Collectorate, involving officials from various departments, including District Water Management Agency (DWMA), rural water supply, groundwater, agriculture, irrigation, and municipal bodies of Guntur, Tenali, Ponnur, and Mangalagiri.

Key schemes reviewed included the Jal Jeevan Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0, Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA), and minor irrigation initiatives.