Kid’s appeal to Guntur Collector clears path for mother’s business

GUNTUR: In a touching incident at the Guntur Collectorate, eightyear- old Yashwanth made a heartfelt appeal to District Collector M Nagalakshmi, requesting permission for his mother to resume her tiffin cart business near Guntur GG H—their only source of income.

Yashwanth’s mother, Alavala Radhika of Venkatraopet, lost her vending spot due to road expansion, despite repeated requests for an alternative.

“My mother says we should all die because no one is listening,” he told officials.

The Collector, moved by his words, immediately directed Guntur Municipal Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu to resolve the issue.

Within hours, space was allotted near the hospital, and officials were instructed to safeguard her livelihood permanently.