NRI dispute triggers legal action in Andhra's Chilakaluripet

GUNTUR: A financial dispute between an NRI and local associates in Chilakaluripet has spiralled into a legal and social media controversy, prompting Palnadu district police to register multiple cases and issue a stern warning.

Palnadu District Superintendent of Police (SP) Kanchi Srinivasa Rao cautioned that defamatory remarks targeting public officials and police personnel would attract strict legal action.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, SP Srinivasa Rao stated that Ravi Muralimohan, an NRI from Chilakaluripet, owns Sai Karthik Centre, a commercial establishment in the town.

Several local individuals reportedly contributed financially to the project.

Disagreements over financial transactions led to confrontations near the shopping complex, prompting multiple complaints and subsequent police cases.

The dispute escalated after Muralimohan allegedly began posting videos on social media, making serious accusations against the police and administrative system. SP Rao revealed that Muralimohan had filed seven petitions in the High Court, of which three had been dismissed. He asserted that NRI status does not exempt one from legal accountability and warned of legal action if baseless allegations continue.

The police have initiated an inquiry into the circulated videos. If found defamatory or in violation of laws, action will be taken in accordance with due process. SP Rao reiterated that social media misuse to malign public servants or mislead the public will not be tolerated.

The police have urged all parties to resolve disputes through legal channels.