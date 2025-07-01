Prior police permission mandatory for public events in Andhra's Guntur

GUNTUR: Guntur District Superintendent of Police (SP) Satish Kumar has mandated prior police permission for conducting public events such as meetings, rallies, processions, protests, or bandhs across the district. The directive, issued on Monday, is aimed at maintaining law and order.

As per the guidelines, political parties, religious groups, caste organisations, student unions, and public associations must apply for permission at least seven days in advance at their respective jurisdictional police stations.

Applicants must submit full details including name, address, Aadhaar number, contact details, date and time of the event, venue information, consent letter from the venue owner, security measures, and access routes. If VIPs are attending, their names, travel plans, and vehicle numbers must also be shared.

Organisers are required to provide estimates of the expected crowd, food arrangements if any, and details of sound equipment like microphones or DJ boxes. A written undertaking is mandatory, ensuring that the event will avoid provocative speeches, inflammatory content, or violent slogans.