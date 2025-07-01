PVN Madhav takes over as Andhra Pradesh BJP president

AMARAVATI: Senior BJP leader PVN Madhav on Tuesday officially took over as the party's Andhra Pradesh unit president, succeeding D Purandeswari.

BJP leader and Bengaluru MP PC Mohan, who supervised the election, announced that Madhav was elected unanimously.

"The certificate of (election as president) has been presented to Madhav," said a party release.

The transition marks the end of the around two-year tenure of Rajahmundry MP D Purandeswari as the party president in the state, it said.

Madhav's election as president was a foregone conclusion as he was the lone candidate to file the nomination on Monday.