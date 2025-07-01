SRM’s student wins silver at the badminton tourney

VIJAYAWADA: Badminton Player Rushendra Thirupathi, a first-year BBA student of SRM University- AP, clinched the silver medal in the Men’s Singles category at the Yonex-Sunrise 11th Telangana State Senior Badminton Championship 2025.

Previously, Rushendra secured gold at the Yonex-Sunrise 46th Junior National Badminton Championships 2023 at Bengaluru and a bronze medal in the NMDC Telangana International Challenge in 2024.

After a well-awaited victory, Rushendra expressed his gratitude to his coaches, trainers, and team, who supported him during his time off. Director of Sports, Anup Singh Suryavanshi, applauded his remarkable achievement. Prof. Ch Satish Kumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, appreciated the student. Prof. Manoj K Arora, Vice_Chancellor of SRM AP, also congratulated him