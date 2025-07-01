Three die in lorry-tempo collision near Chennamarrimitta in Andhra's Annamayya

TIRUPATI: A fatal road accident occurred in the early hours of Monday near Chennamarrimitta in Kurabalakota mandal of Annamayya district, claiming three lives and injuring twelve others.

A speeding lorry rammed into a Tempo Traveler on the Chennamarrimitta National Highway. The vehicle was travelling from Madanapalle towards Bagepalli when the collision took place.

The deceased have been identified as Meghraj (17), Charan (17), and Sravani (28), all from Bagepalli, Karnataka. Police said they died on the spot. Twelve others sustained serious injuries and were shifted to Madanapalle Government Hospital. According to CI Satyanarayana, four among the injured are in critical condition and were transported by 108 ambulance services. The lorry involved fled the scene.

Reacting to the incident, Andhra Pradesh Minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy expressed deep sorrow and extended condolences to the victims’ families. He directed hospital authorities to ensure proper treatment for the injured and instructed transport officials to carry out immediate relief operations at the accident site. Probe is underway.