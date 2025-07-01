Three tobacco procurement centres opened in Andhra's Bapatla

Andhra Pradesh

Ministers K Parthasarathy, and Gottipati Ravikumar inaugurated tobacco procurement center in J Pangaluru in Bapatla.
GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh is governing with a humanitarian approach, said District In-charge Minister Kolusu Parthasarathi as he, along with Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, opened three black burley tobacco procurement centres in Bapatla district on Monday.

The ministers assured farmers that the government would buy every leaf cultivated. Parthasarathi criticised companies for abandoning farmers post-harvest and credited CM Naidu for enabling procurement through Markfed. Ravi announced `270 crore for procurement, with fixed prices for A, B and C grades. Bapatla Collector Venkata Murali said 342 tonnes worth `3 crore have been procured.

