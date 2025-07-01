WB-ADB joint mission begins in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), in coordination with Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd. (ADCL), hosted the inaugural day of the World Bank-Asian Development Bank (WB-ADB) Joint Implementation Support Mission in Amaravati on Monday. The meetings focused on project implementation progress, capacity-building, and infrastructure and governance reforms.
The plenary session was chaired by APCRDA Commissioner K Kanna Babu, with Additional Commissioners G Surya Sai Praveenchand and Mallarapu Naveen, alongside ADCL officials, World Bank and ADB delegates, and project consultants. APCRDA presented updates on manpower, project milestones, and mission goals.
The transport session included presentations by BRTS consultants on Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) and Non-Motorized Transport (NMT), with APCRDA and ADCL engineering teams participating in technical reviews. Public-Private Partnership (PPP) progress was discussed, with PwC and APCRDA showcasing ongoing and potential models.
The World Bank showed interest in supporting expanded PPP initiatives. Capacity-building plans and future steps were also reviewed.
Urban governance sessions featured discussions on affordable housing, green certification, and the proposed Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA), modeled on Chennai’s system.
A site visit to AGC housing showcased green design features.
Key highlights included PgMC’s role in RfP evaluations and recognition of APCRDA’s Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) practices.
Updates were given on the Digital Twin rollout set for August 15, the ‘Parishkaram’ grievance redressal portal, and the IVRS-based complaint system. The mission continues Tuesday with discussions on skilling, stakeholder engagement, and Amaravati’s financing roadmap.