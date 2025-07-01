WB-ADB joint mission begins in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA), in coordination with Amaravati Development Corporation Ltd. (ADCL), hosted the inaugural day of the World Bank-Asian Development Bank (WB-ADB) Joint Implementation Support Mission in Amaravati on Monday. The meetings focused on project implementation progress, capacity-building, and infrastructure and governance reforms.

The plenary session was chaired by APCRDA Commissioner K Kanna Babu, with Additional Commissioners G Surya Sai Praveenchand and Mallarapu Naveen, alongside ADCL officials, World Bank and ADB delegates, and project consultants. APCRDA presented updates on manpower, project milestones, and mission goals.

The transport session included presentations by BRTS consultants on Multi-Modal Integration (MMI) and Non-Motorized Transport (NMT), with APCRDA and ADCL engineering teams participating in technical reviews. Public-Private Partnership (PPP) progress was discussed, with PwC and APCRDA showcasing ongoing and potential models.