YS Sharmila urges grassroots leaders in Andhra to join Congress party

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President YS Sharmila on Monday urged those who believe in Congress ideals and aspire to serve the people to join the party and work toward rebuilding its strength in the State.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada, she said Congress is committed to offering a platform for resourceful and dedicated leaders who can revive its presence across Andhra Pradesh.

Sharmila underlined the party’s contributions to India’s freedom struggle and post-independence nation-building, citing Sonia Gandhi’s leadership and Rahul Gandhi’s continued efforts to defend democratic rights.

Despite limited resources, the Congress commands public trust, she said, and those aligned with YSR’s vision should help the party reclaim power by 2029 to fulfil bifurcation-related promises such as special category status and capital development.

She clarified that Congress alone did not split the State, pointing out that the BJP and other parties also backed the move. Sharmila urged aspiring politicians not to wait until elections to serve the public, assuring internal freedom to build a better India.