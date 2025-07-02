13 AIIMS medicos punished for ragging in Andhra

GUNTUR: A serious ragging incident has been reported from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri in Guntur district, where a first-year student from Tirupati was allegedly harassed by seniors in the campus hostel.

The incident occurred on June 22 and came to light after an official probe led to the suspension of 13 students on Tuesday.

According to the victim, he was speaking to a friend in his hostel room when a group of senior students entered and allegedly hurled offensive and disturbing remarks, leaving him emotionally shaken.

The institution’s anti-ragging committee promptly initiated an internal investigation. Based on the findings, the committee submitted its report on July 1. Of the 15 students named in the complaint, 13 were found guilty and have been suspended for periods ranging from six to eighteen months, depending on their level of involvement.

AIIMS authorities reaffirmed their strict zero-tolerance policy on ragging, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all students. Officials added that further measures would be implemented to prevent such incidents and ensure student well-being on campus.