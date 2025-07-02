A shortcut that could save lives: Centre clears exit ramp at AIIMS Mangalagiri

GUNTUR: In a major boost to healthcare infrastructure and accessibility, the Centre has approved the conversion of an existing entry ramp on National Highway 16 into a fully operational exit ramp, providing direct access to AIIMS Mangalagiri. The move is expected to significantly reduce travel time to the hospital, particularly for emergency services.

Until now, patients and ambulances had to navigate a 4.66 km detour from the highway to reach the premier medical facility.

With the new exit ramp, the distance will be shortened to just 1.26 km—a development hailed as life-saving by medical professionals and the public alike. Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications, Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, who announced the decision, described it as a transformative step for healthcare delivery in the region. “This isn’t just about saving time—it’s about saving lives,” he stated. “For ambulances and critically ill patients, every minute counts.”