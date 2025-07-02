Adventure tourism: APTDC gets 130 applications

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has received an overwhelming response to its newly launched adventure tourism policy, with over 130 applications submitted by individuals and organisations keen to operate land, water, and air-based adventure activities.

These applications are currently under detailed review, and APTDC is expected to announce a second window for submissions soon.

The surge in interest follows the release of Government Order Ms. No. 15, which introduced a robust regulatory and operational framework aimed at promoting eco-friendly, safe, and inclusive adventure tourism.

The policy is also intended to create local employment opportunities, particularly for youth.

Under the new guidelines, Adventure Tour Operators (ATOs) must register and obtain licences, conduct safety audits, and provide first-aid training for guides.

The policy also prohibits minors under 18 from participating in high-risk activities. Adventure tourism has been categorised into land (trekking, rock climbing, ATV), water (scuba diving, kayaking, river cruising), and air (paragliding, skydiving, air safaris) segments.

APTDC Managing Director Dr. Amrapali Kata said the policy ensures responsible tourism across the state. “Our goal is to position Andhra Pradesh as a leading adventure tourism destination while prioritising safety and sustainability,” she said.

The G.O. outlines strict responsibilities for operators, including following ‘Leave No Trace’ environmental ethics, using certified equipment, offering insurance coverage of at least Rs 2 lakh per participant, and clearly displaying risk signage at activity locations.

A dedicated monitoring committee and periodic safety inspections will ensure compliance. Operators found violating norms—especially those linked to accidents—face penalties, blacklisting, or licence cancellation. With structured regulations and growing interest from potential operators, Andhra Pradesh is on track to emerge as a major adventure tourism hub in the country.