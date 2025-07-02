Andhra Pradesh government’s net GST collections register a 3.40% growth in Q1

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has achieved a significant fiscal milestone in the first quarter (Q1) of the 2025-26 financial year.

An analysis of month-on-month GST revenue trends highlights consistent upward momentum. During the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26, Andhra Pradesh recorded net GST collections amounting to Rs 8,860 crore, reflecting a growth of 3.40%.

Total tax collections in Q1 (including all sectors) stood at Rs 13,361 crore, compared to Rs 13,096 crore in FY 2024-25, showing a growth of 2.02%, which indicates a sustained and healthy growth trajectory over the same period. For three consecutive months from April to June 2025, the State has recorded the highest-ever net GST collections for each respective month when compared to any previous financial year.

According to Chief Commissioner (State Taxes) Babu A, this remarkable performance highlights the State’s strong economic recovery, effective enforcement actions, and the success of policy initiatives aimed at expanding tax base. and enhancing compliance.

The steady upward trend in GST collections not only demonstrates the resilience of the State’s revenue systems but also the increasing vitality of its commercial and industrial sectors, he observed.