Andhra Pradesh government’s net GST collections register a 3.40% growth in Q1

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has achieved a significant fiscal milestone in the first quarter (Q1) of the 2025-26 financial year.
An analysis of month-on-month GST revenue trends highlights consistent upward momentum. During the first quarter (Q1) of the financial year 2025-26, Andhra Pradesh recorded net GST collections amounting to Rs 8,860 crore, reflecting a growth of 3.40%.
Total tax collections in Q1 (including all sectors) stood at Rs 13,361 crore, compared to Rs 13,096 crore in FY 2024-25, showing a growth of 2.02%, which indicates a sustained and healthy growth trajectory over the same period. For three consecutive months from April to June 2025, the State has recorded the highest-ever net GST collections for each respective month when compared to any previous financial year.
According to Chief Commissioner (State Taxes) Babu A, this remarkable performance highlights the State’s strong economic recovery, effective enforcement actions, and the success of policy initiatives aimed at expanding tax base. and enhancing compliance.
The steady upward trend in GST collections not only demonstrates the resilience of the State’s revenue systems but also the increasing vitality of its commercial and industrial sectors, he observed.
AP logs 6.58% increase in June tax collection
In June 2025, Andhra Pradesh collected a total tax (all sectors) revenue of Rs 4,167.66 crore, an increase from Rs 3,910.47 crore compared to June 2024. This reflects a growth of 6.58%. The growth was mainly driven by higher GST collection (Rs 2,598 crore, up from Rs 2,419 crore) and notable gains under VAT on petroleum products and professional tax. The net GST collections for June 2025 stood at Rs 2,591 crore, the highest ever for the month of June since the implementation of the GST regime in 2017 while the IGST settlement for the month stood at Rs 1,365 crore.
These figures represent the highest revenue for June since the introduction of the Andhra Pradesh Goods and Services Tax (APGST) Act in 2017.Compared to June 2024, there was a significant rise in net GST collections, emphasising enhanced tax compliance, streamlined IGST settlements, and an expanding tax base.
The rise in revenue from petroleum products over the past two months indicates a boost in economic activity and better compliance in the sector.
Professional tax collections experienced an exponential increase in Q1, with a notable 70% growth in June 2025 compared to the same period last year. In this context, the most accurate indicator of the state’s financial health is net revenue collection, which has grown by 7.10% under the GST Act and 6.58% under all Acts in June 2025 compared to the previous year.