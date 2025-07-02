Andhra's Bapatla district launches drive to reclaim encroached temple lands, issues notices to occupants

GUNTUR:Temple lands across Bapatla district, long regarded as sacred and inviolable, have steadily been encroached upon by private individuals, with many plots now hosting concrete homes or being cultivated for agriculture. The district adminstration has launched a fresh drive to reclaim these lands and restore them under government control.

A recent review by officials exposed the scale of the illegal occupation. In Bapatla town alone, 6.6 acres belonging to the Bavannarayana Swamy temple and 28 cents tied to the Sri Eastern Choultry have been occupied. In Parchur mandal, nearly 5 acres of land owned by the Addanki Nanchamma Ammavari temple are in private hands. Chirala has also seen encroachments on the Sri Madana Gopala Swamy temple’s property, while in Bhattiprolu, nearly an acre linked to the Vitthaleshwara Swamy temple is under unauthorised use.

Officials from the Endowments Department revealed that many occupants have built permanent houses and have been residing on the land for years without any payment to the State.