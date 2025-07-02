Andhra Pradesh

CONCOR launches specialised cement containers

The project underscores CONCOR’s infrastructure and its commitment to offering cost-effective, eco-friendly logistics for vital sectors.
Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR), A Govt of India Undertaking, Ministry of Railways has successfully flagged off its first tank container rake today carrying bulk cement from Maha Cement, Mellacheruvu, AP to ICD Whitefield, Bengaluru.
VIJAYAWADA: The Container Corporation of India Ltd. (CONCOR) has launched a pioneering initiative by introducing specialised tank containers for transporting bulk cement in loose form—a first in India.

The inaugural movement began from My Home Cement Siding in Mellacheruvu, Andhra Pradesh, to CONCOR’s Inland Container Depot at Whitefield, Bangalore. This innovation marks a major shift in cement logistics, moving away from traditional bagged transport. It aims to enhance efficiency, reduce losses, and promote safety and sustainability in the supply chain.

By utilising the rail network, CONCOR supports the government’s push for green and multimodal logistics. The project underscores CONCOR’s infrastructure and its commitment to offering cost-effective, eco-friendly logistics for vital sectors. A Steering Committee is expected to monitor its implementation and explore expansion across other industrial corridors in the country.

