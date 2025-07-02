Man booked for false claim on Srisailam laddu in Andhra

KURNOOL: Srisailam police registered a case on Tuesday evening against a man accused of making false and defamatory statements about the quality of laddu prasadam at the Srisailam temple.

The complaint, filed by temple Executive Officer (EO) M Srinivasa Rao, led to action against K Saras Chandra, a resident of Kalugolammapet in Kavali, Nellore district.

According to Srisailam Circle Inspector G Prasada Rao, the accused allegedly claimed on June 29 that he had found a cockroach inside a laddu prasadam bought from the temple’s official counter.

He reportedly posted this claim on social media, demanding an inquiry and improved hygiene measures.

The posts triggered outrage among devotees and the local community, as the laddus are considered sacred offerings. Police noted that the statements hurt religious sentiments and disrespected Hindu traditions. “A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita concerning protection of Hindu religious sentiments,” Inspector Prasada Rao said.

The EO firmly denied the accusation, stating that the temple’s laddu preparation is ISO 22000 certified and follows strict food safety norms.

“All staff wear gloves and caps, and the kitchen is under constant CCTV surveillance,” he said. He dismissed the possibility of such contamination, calling the claim baseless and damaging to the temple’s reputation.

Officials have urged devotees to report grievances directly to temple authorities instead of relying on social media.