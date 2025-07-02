NTR Bharosa ensures financial security: Andhra Energy Minister

GUNTUR: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar on Tuesday highlighted the importance of NTR Bharosa pensions in supporting the poor and underprivileged.

During a visit to Daivalaravuru village in Korisapadu mandal, he distributed pensions door-to-door and inaugurated development works, including 50 lakh worth of roads and drains, and an 86.80 lakh drinking water scheme. He reviewed welfare schemes, reaffirming the government’s commitment to its manifesto, including Deepam LPG distribution and Thalliki Vandhanam.

Despite financial constraints, 34,000 crore is allocated annually for pensions. He also announced 860 crore for rural roads and a tobacco procurement centre in Korisapadu.