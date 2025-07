KADAPA: Panic gripped Rayachoti town in the Annamayya district on Tuesday after two persons with alleged links to extremist activities were arrested by the Tamil Nadu Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The duo, reportedly brothers, had been living under aliases in the town for the past several years while running small retail businesses.

According to sources, the arrested individuals have been identified as Sheikh Abubakar Siddiq (originally from Nagore) and Mohammed Ali alias Yunus (from Melapalayam), both hailing from Tamil Nadu.

Siddiq was running a petty shop in Kothapalli area of Rayachoti, by introducing himself as Amanullah from Kerala, and was locally referred to as “Kerala Kutta.” Ali was involved in saree trading and also owned a small shop. Both had allegedly been residing in Rayachoti for years under false identities while continuing their business operations.

Acting on credible intelligence about their links to terrorist organisations, the Tamil Nadu ATS apprehended the duo on Tuesday and produced them before a court in TN.

During searches of their residences, officials recovered extremist literature and other materials linked to suspected terrorist activities.

Following the arrest of the duo, Rayachoti police launched a deep investigation into the their network and local connections. They suspect that the duo might have provided training to some local youths.

Probe links duo to extremist activity in Rayachoti

Preliminary findings suggest that they may have attempted to recruit or organise extremist elements within the town. Authorities have since revealed the duo’s disturbing criminal backgrounds.