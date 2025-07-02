YSRCP chief to undertake padayatra after district tours

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced that he will undertake a statewide padayatra to engage with the public after completing his district tours to strengthen the party’s grassroots network.

Speaking at a youth wing meeting at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday, Jagan exhorted members to aspire to become MLAs in the future while staying deeply connected with the people.

Addressing the State committee members, district and constituency presidents of the wing, Jagan called for constant public engagement, warm interaction, and solidarity during public struggles.

Reflecting on his journey since founding the YSRCP in 2011 with his mother, Jagan recalled overcoming challenges without compromising principles.

He cited the 2014 elections, where he secured a record 5.50 lakh majority, and criticised the TDP and Congress for unethical politics. Jagan urged the youth wing to use social media as a weapon to expose injustices under the NDA rule, and rally support for the YSRCP.