Andhra CM Naidu visits Kuppam; announces completion of Handri Neeva irrigation project this year

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) lift irrigation extension project, taken up at a cost of Rs 3,890 crore in a single phase, is now nearing completion. Irrigation water will reach the last acre in Kuppam within this year, bringing a long-awaited boost to agriculture in the region, he said.
Taking part in Praja Vedika in his Kuppam Assembly constituency on Wednesday, Naidu emphasised that development works worth Rs 1,292 crore are currently underway in it. He highlighted that a State-wide campaign is in progress to ensure all highways are made pothole-free.
The Chief Minister said four companies have signed MoUs with the government to implement skill-training programmes for Kuppam youth.
Additionally, agreements have been finalised for industrial investments amounting to Rs 1,617 crore, the projects are expected to catalyse job creation and regional growth.
A major technological medical support platform, the AI-powered ‘Digital Nerve System’ developed in collaboration with Tata Group, will be introduced in Kuppam to enhance rural healthcare.
The system is designed to connect remote villagers to super-specialist doctors virtually from their homes, with tangible results expected within the next three months, he said.
As part of welfare initiatives, Naidu distributed newly sanctioned social security pensions to 3,041 beneficiaries.
Under the upgraded Deepam 2.0 scheme, 1,000 women received free LPG gas cylinders, and Naidu proudly declared that every household in Kuppam constituency now has access to cooking gas.
To promote clean energy, he also announced that Scheduled Caste (SC) families will receive rooftop solar power units completely free of cost, while Backward Class (BC) households will get Rs 98,000 subsidy to install 2 kW solar systems.
The Chief Minister also revealed that mentors will soon be appointed to guide and develop 10,393 Bangaru Kutumbalu (golden families) as part of the unique social upliftment initiative P4 (Public-Private- People-Partnership).
He further outlined a plan to train 1,000 women entrepreneurs in the constituency, underlining the government’s focus on gender-based economic empowerment. On the environmental front, Naidu committed to making Kuppam a 100% green-energy constituency, with renewable-energy initiatives spanning agriculture, household consumption, and even transport, including the implementation of 100 eco-friendly mobility projects to ensure sustainable development.
During his visit to Kuppam, Naidu inaugurated and laid foundation stone for various development projects worth Rs 100 crore, marking a renewed phase of infrastructure expansion in the constituency.
One of the major projects is the groundbreaking ceremony for a multi-skill training centre to be set up by Birla Trust, aiming to enhance employability among the youth in the constituency.
The Chief Minister also announced that the construction of Kuppam airport will be taken up soon at a cost of Rs 850 crore as part of infrastructure development.
He assured farmers of a better future, and advised them to cooperate with officials for land acquisition, as they are in a dilemma about giving their lands for airport construction.