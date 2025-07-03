Andhra CM Naidu visits Kuppam; announces completion of Handri Neeva irrigation project this year

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) lift irrigation extension project, taken up at a cost of Rs 3,890 crore in a single phase, is now nearing completion. Irrigation water will reach the last acre in Kuppam within this year, bringing a long-awaited boost to agriculture in the region, he said.

Taking part in Praja Vedika in his Kuppam Assembly constituency on Wednesday, Naidu emphasised that development works worth Rs 1,292 crore are currently underway in it. He highlighted that a State-wide campaign is in progress to ensure all highways are made pothole-free.

The Chief Minister said four companies have signed MoUs with the government to implement skill-training programmes for Kuppam youth.

Additionally, agreements have been finalised for industrial investments amounting to Rs 1,617 crore, the projects are expected to catalyse job creation and regional growth.

A major technological medical support platform, the AI-powered ‘Digital Nerve System’ developed in collaboration with Tata Group, will be introduced in Kuppam to enhance rural healthcare.

The system is designed to connect remote villagers to super-specialist doctors virtually from their homes, with tangible results expected within the next three months, he said.

As part of welfare initiatives, Naidu distributed newly sanctioned social security pensions to 3,041 beneficiaries.

Under the upgraded Deepam 2.0 scheme, 1,000 women received free LPG gas cylinders, and Naidu proudly declared that every household in Kuppam constituency now has access to cooking gas.