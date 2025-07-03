Andhra HRD Min Lokesh honours tribal teacher for transforming government school

VIJAYAWADA: HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh on Wednesday felicitated M Kalyani Kumari, a government teacher from a remote tribal hamlet in Kurnool district, with the title of Shining Teacher in recognition of her extraordinary contribution to public education. The Minister invited Kumari and her family to his residence in Undavalli and praised her efforts in transforming a neglected school into a model learning centre.

Kalyani Kumari, posted at JM Thanda Mandal Parishad Single Teacher Primary School since 2017, assumed charge when the school had just 14 students, only two of whom attended regularly.

With closure imminent, she used personal funds to purchase learning materials and conducted door-to-door visits to encourage enrolment. Her efforts led to a surge in admissions—by the 2020-21 academic year, the strength grew to 53, and students earned admission to Gurukuls and Navodaya schools. Currently, 43 students are enrolled.

Lokesh listened keenly to her teaching practices. “It is historic to achieve this as a single teacher. We have much to learn from you,” he said. Lokesh highlighted the government’s commitment to school reforms, noting that 9,600 schools now have a teacher for each class.

Kumari shared her initiatives, including a weekly ‘Star of the Week’ award, hygiene promotion under Dirghayushman Bhava, and regular distribution of learning kits through Maa Toli Adugu. She ensures discipline through daily homework, parent engagement, and attendance protocols. Lokesh said such best practices would shape future education policy. “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan are committed to rebuilding trust in public education,” he said. “Teachers like Kalyani Kumari are the torchbearers of change,” he added.