Andhra Min Lokesh takes part in Good Governance program

GUNTUR: As part of the ‘First Step Towards Good Governance’ campaign commemorating one year of the coalition government, Minister for Education and IT Nara Lokesh participated in a grassroots outreach program at Mahanadu Colony in the Mangalagiri constituency.

Lokesh went door-to-door, distributing pamphlets and explaining key welfare and development initiatives implemented by the TDP-led government. Residents welcomed him warmly and raised local concerns, for which the Minister assured swift redressal.

During the visit, Lokesh inspected a site earmarked for a retaining wall to prevent flooding. He directed officials to expedite construction, stressing the need for preventive infrastructure in vulnerable low-lying areas.

He also visited the home of Vedulla Madhubabu from the BC community. The family expressed appreciation for receiving a house site patta and registration at no cost, as well as benefits like pensions, subsidized LPG under Deepam, and education aid under “Talli Ki Vandanam.”

Locals including Yapati Lakshmi, Shaik Mehbooba, and Bondili Bhagyalakshmi Bai shared their positive experiences with the new administration. They cited improvements such as doorstep ration delivery, timely pensions, curbed ganja usage, and long-pending land title distributions.

Lokesh reiterated the government’s commitment to strengthening welfare delivery and empowering families at the grassroots level. Residents expressed strong support and urged Lokesh to continue his developmental initiatives.