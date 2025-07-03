Andhra Police nab Rs 15 crore land-forgery gang, arrest seven

ONGOLE: Police in Prakasam district have dismantled a major land-forgery racket, arresting seven members of a 14-strong gang that allegedly tried to seize prime property in Sankhavaram with falsified documents.

Acting on instructions from Prakasam Superintendent of Police AR Damodar, a team led by Kanigiri DSP Sai Eswar Yashwanth and Circle Inspector Shaik Khaja Vali raided multiple locations late Tuesday and took the suspects into custody. They were produced in court on Wednesday.

According to DSP Yashwanth, the gang fabricated title deeds to grab 0.95-acre of land in Survey Nos.301 and 302, valued at about Rs 15 crore. The principal accused include Gona Barnabas, Annapureddy Konda Reddy, Jutike Dilwan and Mukku Venkateswarlu of Gudipatipalli (Veligandla mandal); Mukku Venkata Sriramulu Reddy of Immadicheruvu; Sanikommu Brahma Reddy of Doddichintala (HM Padu mandal); and Balbhadra Ravi of CS Puram. Seven others remain at large.

The fraud came to light when the rightful owner, Polamreddy Mala Konda Reddy, noticed irregularities and filed a complaint. Investigators cross checked records at the Sub-Registrar, MRO and Surveyor offices, confirming that forged papers had been created to transfer ownership.

A case has been registered under Sections 61(2), 318(4), 338, 336(3) and 340(2) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police say arrests of the remaining suspects are imminent.

“We are committed to curbing land-grabbing through forged documents,” DSP Yashwanth said, warning real estate offenders of strict action and advising buyers to verify titles thoroughly before any transaction.