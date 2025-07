VIJAYAWADA: With the 2025-26 academic year already underway, a sharp shortfall of 2,66,860 students in school and junior college enrolments across the state has raised alarm among education activists and parents’ associations.

According to official data released on June 30, the total number of enrolled students from Class 1 to 12 stands at 76,02,854, compared to 78,69,714 last year, a significant decline spanning all types of educational institutions, including government, aided, and private.

The gap is most visible in primary education, particularly in Class 1, which saw a steep fall from 6.87 lakh in 2024-25 to 5.60 lakh in the current year, a drop of 1.26 lakh.

The trend indicates not only a demographic decline but also administrative lapses in timely enrolment.

Though enrolment drives are still ongoing and the UDISE+ figures are yet to be finalised (expected by September 30), the magnitude of the decline in students’ enrolment this academic year has sparked serious concern.

Activists are questioning whether children eligible for promotion have dropped out or are simply missing from the system due to documentation or other issues.