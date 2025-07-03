Andhra takes up measures to get project clearance for Polavaram-Banakacherla

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) returning the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP) proposal, the Andhra Pradesh government is undertaking a series of proactive measures to obtain project clearance. The authorities were of the opinion that the proposal, which sought only the Terms of Reference (ToR), was unjustly returned, as it was not requesting final approval but merely a framework for further evaluation. It is learnt that the Water Resources Department had already submitted the proposal of PBLP to the Central Water Commission (CWC) even before the EAC had recommended it, while returning the proposal to the State.
The EAC instructed AP to resolve interstate disputes and secure CWC clearance before resubmitting. Unresolved submergence concerns in Odisha and Chhattisgarh tied to the Polavaram project, which are still under judicial review.
Sources in the government disclosed that the State is actively engaging with the Central government to reverse the EAC’s decision while simultaneously working to resolve differences with Telangana to clear obstacles for PBLP. The project aims to divert 200 TMC of Godavari floodwater to irrigate 7.41 lakh acres, stabilise 22.58 lakh acres in Rayalaseema and south coastal districts, and supply industrial water.
To address concerns about water availability, the CMO has instructed Water Resources Department to compile three decades of data on surplus water in the Godavari River and submit it to the CWC.
A senior Water Resources Department official emphasised that the ToR is a preliminary framework to ensure no procedural shortfalls or delays in securing environmental clearance, which requires extensive documentation and compliance. He clarified that the ToR submission was meant to establish guidelines for the project’s environmental and technical assessment, not to seek immediate approval.
According to sources, the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA), in its observations on PBLP’s Pre-Feasibility Report, noted that the proposed 200 TMC diversion is not part of PIP’s 2009 Detailed Project Report (DPR). The PPA highlighted that diverting such a volume is feasible only after PIP reaches its Full Reservoir Level (+45.72 m) as operational constraints of Phase I cannot support it. The proposed canal, with a capacity of 18,000 cusecs, falls short of the required 23,000 cusecs, potentially straining irrigation and drinking water systems. The PPA also flagged potential conflicts with the 1980 Interstate Agreement and the Godavari Water Disputes Tribunal Award, recommending a revised DPR to align with regulations.