Andhra takes up measures to get project clearance for Polavaram-Banakacherla

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of the Expert Appraisal Committee (EAC) returning the Polavaram-Banakacherla Link Project (PBLP) proposal, the Andhra Pradesh government is undertaking a series of proactive measures to obtain project clearance. The authorities were of the opinion that the proposal, which sought only the Terms of Reference (ToR), was unjustly returned, as it was not requesting final approval but merely a framework for further evaluation. It is learnt that the Water Resources Department had already submitted the proposal of PBLP to the Central Water Commission (CWC) even before the EAC had recommended it, while returning the proposal to the State.

The EAC instructed AP to resolve interstate disputes and secure CWC clearance before resubmitting. Unresolved submergence concerns in Odisha and Chhattisgarh tied to the Polavaram project, which are still under judicial review.

Sources in the government disclosed that the State is actively engaging with the Central government to reverse the EAC’s decision while simultaneously working to resolve differences with Telangana to clear obstacles for PBLP. The project aims to divert 200 TMC of Godavari floodwater to irrigate 7.41 lakh acres, stabilise 22.58 lakh acres in Rayalaseema and south coastal districts, and supply industrial water.