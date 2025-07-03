Andhra's Guntur tops statewide sanitation survey with 67% rating

GUNTUR: The Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has secured the top spot in a Statewide urban cleanliness survey conducted via Interactive Voice Response System (IVRS) on July 1, thanks to a special sanitation drive and meticulous micro-level planning.

Guntur received the highest overall public satisfaction rating of 67%, edging out larger cities such as Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, which scored 66% each. Kakinada and Rajamahendravaram followed closely with 65%. Other high-performing cities included Nellore (64%), Tirupati, Anantapur, and Kurnool (63% each), and Kadapa (62%).

The IVRS survey evaluated sanitation performance in three categories—door-to-door garbage collection, garbage removal within 24 hours, and overall sanitation satisfaction. Guntur emerged as the top performer in all three areas. In overall citizen satisfaction, it led with 74.4%, followed by Rajamahendravaram (74.3%), Chittoor and Machilipatnam (72.4%), and Nellore and Kakinada (72.2%).