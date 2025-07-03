Floods cut off tribal villages in Andhra's Manyam

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: At least nine tribal villages in Komarada mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district were cut off from their mandal headquarters on Wednesday after flash floods from neighbouring Odisha caused the Nagavali River to swell, washing away access routes and halting daily movement.
Without a functioning boat, residents—including schoolchildren, workers, and patients—have been forced to cross the flooded river in dangerous conditions using ropes tied from one bank to the other.
Many carry their belongings on their shoulders as they wade through the fast-flowing current, risking their lives to access basic services such as education, healthcare, groceries, and employment.
The seasonal boat service, operated by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA,was not made available this year after the existing boat was damaged due to poor maintenance. Despite repeated requests, officials have failed to replace it, leaving villagers from Kottu and surrounding areas in a perilous situation.
This crisis has renewed calls for the long-delayed Purnapadu–Labesu bridge, a long-cherished demand of over 60 tribal villages in the region.
The project was initiated in 2006 following the 1996 tragedy in which 32 tribals drowned while attempting to cross the river in a country-made boat. Initially sanctioned with a budget of Rs 3.5 crore, the estimated cost has now risen to Rs 14 crore, yet the bridge remains incomplete even after 18 years.
Speaking to TNIE, Kesavarao, a resident of Kottu, said, “We are completely disconnected from our mandal headquarters. The river is in spate due to floodwaters from Odisha. The boat service that was operational till 2024 has not been resumed, and we are left with no choice but to cross using ropes. ”
He added, “We urge the district administration to provide a replacement boat and request the State government to prioritise the completion of the Purnapadu–Labesu bridge. This delay has cost us decades of hardship.”
The affected communities continue to brave the swollen Nagavali, hoping their plight will be addressed with lasting solutions.