Floods cut off tribal villages in Andhra's Manyam

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: At least nine tribal villages in Komarada mandal of Parvathipuram Manyam district were cut off from their mandal headquarters on Wednesday after flash floods from neighbouring Odisha caused the Nagavali River to swell, washing away access routes and halting daily movement.

Without a functioning boat, residents—including schoolchildren, workers, and patients—have been forced to cross the flooded river in dangerous conditions using ropes tied from one bank to the other.

Many carry their belongings on their shoulders as they wade through the fast-flowing current, risking their lives to access basic services such as education, healthcare, groceries, and employment.

The seasonal boat service, operated by the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA,was not made available this year after the existing boat was damaged due to poor maintenance. Despite repeated requests, officials have failed to replace it, leaving villagers from Kottu and surrounding areas in a perilous situation.