Kaushal may join MNC after acceptance of resignation

“My decision is entirely independent, personal, and voluntary. Serving in the IPS has been the most fulfilling and enriching journey of my life. My years in Andhra Pradesh have been a privilege. I have always considered this state my home, and its people will remain in my heart with deep affection and pride,” he underlined.

He further thanked the State government, his seniors, colleagues, juniors, and every citizen for shaping him both professionally and personally. “As I move forward, I do so with gratitude, purpose, and clarity, looking to contribute to society in new and meaningful ways in the years to come,” he maintained.

The 2012 batch IPS officer Siddharth Kaushal, was left with another 21 years of service. He completed his Master’s degree from Indian Institute of Management, Indore.

Kaushal rose to fame when he served as the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Krishna and Prakasam districts with his innovative ideas and initiatives in the functioning of the police department.

According to sources close to Siddharth, it is believed that he will be joining a multinational company after the government approves his resignation.