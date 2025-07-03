Kurnool-Vijayawada flight takes off, plan to expand air connectivity in Andhra Pradesh

KURNOOL: Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu virtually inaugurated the Kurnool–Vijayawada flight service from Orvakal Airport on Wednesday, marking a significant step in enhancing intra-state air connectivity in Andhra Pradesh.

The service, initially operating three days a week, is expected to benefit residents, business travellers, and government officials.

The Union Minister said efforts are underway to upgrade the service to a daily schedule and develop night landing facilities at the Kurnool airport.

“The government, under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership, is committed to making Andhra Pradesh a logistics hub, and expanding air connectivity is key to that vision,” said Ram Mohan Naidu, while speaking on the occasion.

He added that cities such as Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Kurnool, and Kadapa have recorded nearly 15% growth in flight services this year.

The Union Minister also announced plans to develop new airports in Nellore, Anantapur, and Kuppam, besides Bhogapuram, signalling AP’s rising prominence in the national civil aviation network.