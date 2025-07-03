Minister flags off cruise tourism ship at Visakhapatnam International Terminal

VISAKHAPATNAM: The luxury cruise liner MV Empress set sail from the Visakhapatnam International Cruise Terminal on Wednesday, signalling a major milestone in the city’s emergence as a hub for cruise tourism.
Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal virtually flagged off the vessel, stating that Visakhapatnam is poised to become a key player in boosting tourism and maritime economic activity. Minister of State for Ministry of Ports Shantanu Thakur reaffirmed the Centre’s support for enhancing cruise tourism across Indian ports.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a message, assured the State’s full backing for cruise development. State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said new tourist circuits are under development and more cruise calls are anticipated at the port.
Union Shipping Secretary TK Ramachandran termed the departure a significant step in realising the State’s cruise tourism potential. Special Chief Secretary (Tourism & Culture) Ajay Jain said the government is committed to attracting more cruise liners to the State.
VPA Chairperson Dr M Angamuthu announced plans to introduce annual cruise-related training programmes for 5,000 students and proposed an Andhra-specific ‘Cruise Dialogue’ involving key ministries and stakeholders. He also thanked Visakhapatnam District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad for his support.
MV Empress is a luxury 11-deck vessel that can host up to 1,800 passengers. Onboard facilities include restaurants, a swimming pool, lounges, fitness centre, theatre, children’s play area, and a 24-hour supermarket. The ship will operate a two-night Chennai–Visakhapatnam route and a three-night Visakhapatnam–Chennai voyage via Puducherry.