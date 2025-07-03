Minister flags off cruise tourism ship at Visakhapatnam International Terminal

VISAKHAPATNAM: The luxury cruise liner MV Empress set sail from the Visakhapatnam International Cruise Terminal on Wednesday, signalling a major milestone in the city’s emergence as a hub for cruise tourism.

Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal virtually flagged off the vessel, stating that Visakhapatnam is poised to become a key player in boosting tourism and maritime economic activity. Minister of State for Ministry of Ports Shantanu Thakur reaffirmed the Centre’s support for enhancing cruise tourism across Indian ports.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in a message, assured the State’s full backing for cruise development. State Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh said new tourist circuits are under development and more cruise calls are anticipated at the port.