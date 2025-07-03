Palnadu police bust gambling racket, arrest 13

GUNTUR: Palnadu district police on Wednesday busted a gambling racket in Amaravathi village and solved a bike theft case in Chilakaluripet, arresting 13 individuals in both operations.

Acting on the orders of District SP Kanchi Srinivasa Rao, Amaravathi Circle Inspector Y. Achayya conducted a surprise raid at SRR Lodge in Amaravathi. Ten individuals were caught red-handed while gambling. Police seized Rs 10.38 lakh in cash, 11 mobile phones, and a motorbike. CI Achayya warned that stern action would be taken against those engaging in unlawful activities.

In a separate operation, Chilakaluripet police arrested three youths involved in a recent bike theft case and recovered 11 stolen two-wheelers. The arrests took place near the new highway bridge at Polireddypalem. The operation was led by Narasaraopet DSP K. Nageswara Rao, Town CI P. Ramesh, and Rural SI P. Hazarathayya, along with their crime teams. The arrests followed an investigation into a complaint filed in May regarding a stolen two-wheeler from Purushothama Patnam.

Police officials reiterated their commitment to curbing crime and ensuring public safety across the district.