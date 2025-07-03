Prakasam Collector reviews arrangements ahead of Dy CM Pawan Kalwan’s visit

ONGOLE: With Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan’s tour to Markapur confirmed for July 4, district officials have begun intensive preparations. The Deputy CM’s office released the official tour schedule on Wednesday. In view of this, Prakasam District Collector A Thameem Ansariya visited Markapur on Wednesday to oversee arrangements.

She inspected key sites including the helipad at Narasimha Puram and the public meeting venue along the Markapur-Tarlupadu road. The Collector reviewed plans for the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the `1,290 crore Water Grid project, sanctioned under the Central Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to provide drinking water to the western region of Prakasam district.

She examined preparations for the event, including stage setup, parking, traffic diversion, barricading, and crowd control.

The Collector held a review meeting with officials at the Markapur Sub-Collector’s office and issued clear instructions for coordinated action.

“All departments—Revenue, Police, RWS, DRDA, Panchayat Raj, Electricity, Medical and Health, R&B, Fire Services, and others—must work in sync to ensure smooth arrangements,” she said. With an estimated 10,000 attendees expected for the public meeting, the Collector emphasised the need for strict security and efficient crowd management at the helipad and meeting venue.

Ansariya was accompanied by Markapur Sub-Collector Sahadith Venkat Trivinag and JSP’s Markapur segment in-charge Immadi Kasinath.