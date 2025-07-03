Private schools postpone stir plan after talks with Andhra Pradesh govt

VIJAYAWADA: Late Wednesday night, the Private Schools Managements Associations announced that the planned closure of thousands of private unaided schools across Andhra Pradesh, initially set for Thursday, July 3, has been postponed following successful negotiations with state government officials.

The associations, after extended discussions, received assurances from authorities that their concerns would be addressed, with issues escalated to HRD and Education Minister Nara Lokesh. However, due to the late announcement, most schools are likely to remain closed on Thursday.

The decision for the protest came after four major school associations—Independent Schools Managements Association (ISMA), Andhra Pradesh Private Unaided Schools Managements Association (APPUSMA), United Private Educational Institutions Federation (UPEIF), and UPSF—along with corporate schools, raised concerns over arbitrary actions by certain local officials.