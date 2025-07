VISAKHAPATNAM: In a first for any zoological park in Andhra Pradesh, the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Visakhapatnam has successfully hatched 27 bird chicks through artificial incubation, while seven others were hatched naturally.

The chicks belong to five bird species, including Blue Gold Macaw, Lutino Parakeet, Peach-Faced Lovebird, Red Junglefowl, and Indian Peafowl.

The zoo’s veterinary team, including one senior veterinarian, one conservation biologist, and two paravets and animal keepers, carried out the work.

Among the 34 chicks, three Lutino Parakeets and four Peach-Faced Lovebirds were naturally hatched by their parent birds. The parent birds took turns incubating eggs, keeping them warm until they hatched. The remaining chicks, consisting of two Blue Gold Macaws, 13 Red Junglefowl, and 12 Indian Peafowl, were hatched using artificial incubation.

“For the Red Junglefowl and Peafowl, the eggs were incubated at 38°C for 21 and 28 days, respectively, with humidity between 65% and 70%. After hatching, the chicks were moved to a brooder kept at 35°C and 50% to 60% humidity. These chicks are called ‘precocial’ because they can move around and feed themselves soon after hatching,” said Dr P Bhanu, senior veterinarian at IGZP.

He further elaborated, “The two Blue-and-Gold Macaw chicks were incubated at 37.5°C for 28 days with a humidity of 45% to 54%. Once hatched, the chicks were placed in a brooder with a temperature of around 37.5°C, which is slowly reduced as they grow. The chicks were born blind and weighed around 20 grams. They are being hand-fed every two hours with a special formula that includes digestive enzymes, prebiotics, and other nutrients.”