After 32 years, man reunites with family in Andhra

KURNOOL: In a story reminiscent of the film Lion, a man who went missing as a toddler was reunited with his family after 32 years in Adoni, Kurnool district. K Veeresh Janardhan, now 35, was only three years old when he accidentally boarded a train while playing near Adoni railway station in 1992.

The train took him to Chennai, Tamil Nadu, where Railway Police placed him in a local orphanage. Unable to communicate his identity, he was later shifted to Mumbai, where he grew up and built a life, all the while searching for his roots.

On June 27, Veeresh returned to Adoni in search of his family. With the help of local authorities and a social media appeal, he was identified by his uncle, Kakarla Jagadeesh, who confirmed Veeresh’s identity. Jagadeesh recalled that Veeresh’s parents, Janardhan and Padma, had died of illness when Veeresh was still a toddler living with his grandmother. After his disappearance, the family lost all hope despite a prolonged search.

Veeresh was taken to Sudireddipalle village on the outskirts of Kurnool city, where Jagadeesh lives with his family. Though Veeresh now speaks only Hindi and English and has forgotten Telugu, the emotional reunion with relatives transcended language. He said he was overwhelmed upon seeing photographs of his parents and grandmother.

Now based in Navi Mumbai, Veeresh runs a catering business with his wife and has two daughters. He plans to return briefly to Mumbai and later visit again with his family to reconnect with his roots. Relatives from Gangavathi, Ballari, Hubballi, and Hospet have also welcomed him back into the family. “This is not just my story,” said Veeresh. “It’s about hope, love, and finding your way home.”