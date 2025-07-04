Andra Pradesh government committed to industrial growth: Minister

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government is committed to fostering a business-friendly environment and protecting investments, said Housing and I&PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy at the curtain raiser of the AP Chambers Business Excellence Awards 2025 held in Vijayawada on Thursday.

He outlined the government’s support in infrastructure, land allocation, and marketing to encourage industrial growth. Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra, NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha, and Chamber of Commerce members unveiled the awards logo, brochure, and audio-visual presentation.

The awards will recognise excellence across 12 sectors, including MSMEs, startups, exports, tourism, textiles, and women entrepreneurship. Nominations close on July 30, scrutiny will follow by August 15, and the awards ceremony is set for August 30, with Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu likely to attend.

Parthasarathy highlighted that Rs 6.5 lakh crore worth of MoUs are under implementation, promising employment for lakhs of youth. He urged industrialists to invest in Nuzvid, while Ravindra promoted Machilipatnam, where 7,000 acres are ready for an industrial park.

AP Chambers President Potluri Bhaskar Rao said the awards would honour impactful businesses.