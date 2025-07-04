AP High Court slams magistrates for mechanical remand of YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Thursday expressed displeasure over the orders of lower court magistrates, remanding former minister and senior YSRCP leader Kakani Govardhan Reddy without valid reasons, and issuing PT warrants against him mechanically.

While hearing three petitions filed by Kakani, Justice K Sreenivasa Reddy made rigid comments on magistrates, and termed the mechanical functioning unfortunate. “What can we do? This is how magistrates are functioning. This is a sorry state of affairs,” he observed.

Challenging the lower court orders related to cases involving illegal mining, soil excavation, and morphed photos of TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Kakani filed three separate petitions.

His counsel argued that despite the offences attracting less than seven year imprisonment, Section 41A of CrPC was not followed, and PT warrants were issued without any justification. The court adjourned hearing of petitions to July 8.