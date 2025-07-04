Centre to set up naturopathy hospital in Guntur

GUNTUR: In a major boost to traditional medicine and healthcare in AP, the Union government has approved the establishment of a Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) in Nadimpalem village of Prathipadu mandal, Guntur district. The project, including a 100-bed hospital and staff quarters, will be developed at a cost of Rs 94 crore with 100% central funding under the Ministry of AYUSH.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Dr Pemmasani Chandrasekhar announced the project on Thursday. Spread across 15 acres, the institute will house advanced healthcare facilities, a research centre, academic training units, and residential quarters.

The hospital will provide integrated round-the-clock care based on yoga and naturopathy, offering preventive and curative treatment. He thanked PM Narendra Modi and Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav for sanctioning the project and credited CM N Chandrababu Naidu’s leadership in advancing the State’s health infrastructure.