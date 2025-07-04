Ensure fair prices for mangoes: CM N Chandrababu Naidu

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has urged mango farmers and pulp industries to work together to ensure fair prices for farmers, and sustained operation of processing units. He held an urgent review meeting with mango farmers, pulp industry representatives, and processing units of the erstwhile undivided Chittoor district on Thursday.

Naidu directed the processing and pulp industries to immediately purchase mangoes from farmers to provide them relief. He assured that the government would also support the pulp and processing industries. He said the government would formulate a long-term plan to prevent future issues for mango farmers.

Farmers brought to Naidu’s attention that pulp industries were not purchasing mangoes, citing a lack of orders and storage space. Some farmers also reported that unloading itself was taking 3-4 days in certain areas. Responding to this, the Chief Minister instructed processing units and pulp industry representatives to immediately purchase the produce and support farmers.

Mango pulp industries and exporters informed the Chief Minister that Pakistan and African countries have no import duties, while European countries impose high import duties. They urged Naidu to take up the matter with the Centre to persuade the European countries to reduce import duty. They also appealed for a reduction in GST on mango pulp from 12% to 5%. In response, the Chief Minister said he had already written to the Centre regarding the GST reduction, and would follow up on the matter again.