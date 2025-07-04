Farmers urge Andhra government to speed up tobacco procurement

GUNTUR: Nallamada Rythu Sangham leader Dr Kolla Rajamohan flagged delays and operational inefficiencies at the MARKFED tobacco procurement centre in Parchur Market Yard during inspection on Thursday.

Pointing out that the pace of operations remains sluggish, he said, “There is still a large quantity of unsold tobacco with farmers. If this continues, it will take another two to three months to complete the season. Tobacco loses weight and quality over time, causing severe losses to farmers already burdened by debts and interest.”

Rajamohan urged authorities to allow more farmers to bring their tobacco for sale and inform them in advance via WhatsApp about their allotted slot. He noted that one buyer could manage to purchase only 300 bales in a day and called for faster procurement.

Demanding a revision in the moisture standards, citing that too many bales are being rejected over a minor percentage, he proposed setting up more procurement centres in mandal headquarters, specifically at Pedanandipadu and Inkollu.

“Villages near Parchur but falling under neighbouring districts should not be forced to go to Guntur. With computerised verification, farmers should be allowed to sell at the nearest centre,” he suggested.

In cases where godowns are unavailable, he recommended establishing temporary purchase points and transporting the procured tobacco to nearby storage facilities. “Even if it slightly increases transportation costs, it ensures faster procurement,” he said. He urged authorities to ensure prompt payments to farmers after purchase, stating that delays in disbursing payments exacerbate their hardship.