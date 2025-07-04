From West Godavari to Kerala DGP: Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar's journey

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In a remarkable tale of grit and determination, Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar, born into a farming family in Veeravasaram of West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, has risen to become the Director General of Police (DGP) of Kerala.

His journey from a modest village upbringing to one of the highest ranks in law enforcement is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and purpose.

Born into a close-knit agricultural family, Ravada attributes much of his success to the unwavering support of his parents, particularly his father, who inspired him to dream big. “My father was a big inspiration to me. His dream became my own, and I realised it with pride,” he shared in an exclusive interview with TNIE.

Ravada’s educational journey began in the government schools of Veeravasaram, where he also completed his Intermediate education. He then enrolled at Bapatla Agricultural College for his B.Sc before moving to Hyderabad for an M.Sc, a decision that he describes as a ‘game changer’.

Leveraging Hyderabad’s resources, he prepared diligently and secured his place in the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1991. His career in Kerala began as an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Thalassery, followed by stints as SP in Wayanad, Malappuram, Ernakulam, and Palakkad. Later, he served as Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in Thrissur and Kochi and as Thiruvananthapuram Commissioner of Police (CP).