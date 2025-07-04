Government to prioritise completion of Uttarandhra irrigation projects, blames YSRCP for neglect

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has prioritised the completion of pending irrigation projects in North Andhra to resolve issues related to drinking and irrigation water.

Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu revealed that a special review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will be held within a week to assess these projects, and determine their priority.

During a review meeting held at his Vijayawada camp office on Thursday, Ramanaidu emphasised the government’s commitment to reviving stalled irrigation projects.

He highlighted that during the previous TDP regime (2014-19), several projects were sanctioned, and many were completed for the benefit of North Andhra. However, the subsequent YSRCP government neglected these projects, leaving them incomplete.

Now, the NDA government is working diligently to bring these projects back on track, he said, expressing confidence that completing these projects will fully address the drinking and irrigation water challenges faced by the people of North Andhra.