Government to prioritise completion of Uttarandhra irrigation projects, blames YSRCP for neglect

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has prioritised the completion of pending irrigation projects in North Andhra to resolve issues related to drinking and irrigation water.
Water Resources Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu revealed that a special review meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, will be held within a week to assess these projects, and determine their priority.
During a review meeting held at his Vijayawada camp office on Thursday, Ramanaidu emphasised the government’s commitment to reviving stalled irrigation projects.
He highlighted that during the previous TDP regime (2014-19), several projects were sanctioned, and many were completed for the benefit of North Andhra. However, the subsequent YSRCP government neglected these projects, leaving them incomplete.
Now, the NDA government is working diligently to bring these projects back on track, he said, expressing confidence that completing these projects will fully address the drinking and irrigation water challenges faced by the people of North Andhra.
Ramanaidu slammed the previous YSRCP regime for abandoning critical projects like Vamsadhara Stage-2 Phase-2, and Thotapalli Barrage, which were 90% complete.
He described the neglect of North Andhra’s development over the past five years as unfortunate and detrimental.
The minister reviewed the status of ongoing works, including the Vamsadhara-Nagavali and Nagavali-Champavathi river interlinking projects, as well as the Hiramandalam Lift Scheme, Madduvalasa Stage-2, and Janjavathi Reservoir projects.
He also enquired about delays in projects funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), such as the Andhra Reservoir, Raiwada, Peddankalam, Peddagadda and Vattigedda, seeking details of obstacles and timelines for completion. Ramanaidu directed officials and engineers to prepare comprehensive reports, specifying priorities and timelines for each project, to be presented at the Chief Minister’s review meeting.
The meet was attended by Irrigation Advisor Venkateswara Rao, ENC Narasimhamurthy, project Chief Engineers, Superintending Engineers, and other senior officials.