Lok Adalat is a win-win situation for both: SLSA

VIJAYAWADA: State Legal Services Authority (SLSA) Member Secretary and District & Sessions Judge BSV Hima Bindu on Thursday highlighted the advantages of resolving legal disputes through Lok Adalat and mediation, describing them as win-win mechanisms for both parties.

Speaking at a press conference at the Secretariat, she called on all stakeholders to extend support for the National Lok Adalat scheduled across Andhra Pradesh on July 5. The Lok Adalats will be conducted in all courts, including the High Court and the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Visakhapatnam, under the supervision of Executive Chairman and High Court Judge Ravinath Tilhari.

She noted that resolving disputes through Lok Adalat not only saves time and money but also strengthens interpersonal relationships. Unlike court verdicts, which often benefit one side and may lead to appeals, Lok Adalats promote mutual agreement.

Hima Bindu informed that 1,15,071 cases have been shortlisted for possible resolution. The High Court Legal Services Committee, 13 District Legal Services Authorities, and 147 Mandal Legal Services Authorities have already held 1,841 pre-Lok Adalat sittings and launched public awareness campaigns.